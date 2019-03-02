Bangor Humane Society preparing for renovations

Bangor Humane Society is celebrating raising one point two million dollars towards their Building for Tomorrow, Creating Bonds for Life Capital Campaign...

For the last several years members have been raising money to make renovations to the building.

They still need to raise an additional five-hundred-thousand dollars before they reach their goal.

Renovations to the building will be starting soon, so folks can expect to see some construction.

The campaign is now open to the community to make donations.

We want to make it a building where it is welcoming. Where people come in and they feel comfortable and they can see pets they want to adopt. I hate when someone says it's such a sad place because I feel like it is a happy place. These animals are happy, they are just looking for homes, they aren't sad. But, we want to make the building feel that way as well."

To find out more or to donate to the campaign you can visit bangorhumane.org.