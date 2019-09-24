Bangor Humane Society pet of the week

On Tuesday morning Chelsea Brown introduced us to Mac, short for Macaroni, from the Bangor Humane Society.

“My family and I have had the joy of being foster parents for Mac, while he has gotten bigger,” said Brown.

Mac was brought to the shelter with his brother Peanut (Who is also up for adoption at The Bangor Humane Society) due to the family having too many animals in the home. Mac is approximately 3 months old, and he loves to play. Mac has had experience with children of all ages, as well as other animals. He loves to make friends with cats. He enjoys a good snuggle. This love bug is looking for his forever home. If you think he could be a good match for your home please stop by today to pay him a visit!

