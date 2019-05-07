Bangor Humane Society has 'Tequila' available for you

In today's Pet of the Week, we meet ‘Tequila Ann’ from the Bangor Humane Society.

She is a 10 year old Terrier mix who is now up for adoption.

Julia Pesce from B.H.S., outlined all the conditions that will make this energetic animal comfortable, and comfortable to be around.

* No apartments-she likes to sing.

* No children under the age of 7

* Possibly dog-savvy cats or a dog sibling

* No small animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, etc.

* Very sweet girl who loves to ride and have her belly rubbed.

Adoption fees for animals at the Bangor Humane Society

Puppies 8 weeks – 6 months $400

Puppies 7 months – 11 months $250

Young Dogs 1 year – 5 years $175

Mature Dogs 6 years – 10 years $100

Older Dogs 11 years and older Manager's Choice.

