Bangor Humane Society gives you a chance to make Angie your own

Chelsea Brown sat down with Brian Sullivan to educate TV5 viewers about Angie, who is now up for adoption through the Bangor Humane Society.

“She is a rough player and can be too much for little children, so we are recommending a home for Angie where children are no younger than age 8,” said Brown.

Angie does seem to be hearing impaired, so a serious commitment to leash walking or a fenced yard will be necessary as she will not respond to verbal recall. “We are looking for someone who may have experience with a creature who is hard of hearing as this may make things easier for Angie with learning hand signals,” said Brown.

Adoption fees:

Puppies 8 weeks - 6 months -$400

Puppies 7 months - 11 months - $250

Young dogs 1-5 years - $175

Mature dogs 6-10 years - $ 100

Older dogs 11 years & older - manager's choice

Visit bangorhumane.org/adoption