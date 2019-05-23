Bangor Humane Society gets big gift for future project

The Bangor Humane Society got a big gift Thursday toward their future.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation donated $25,000.

The money will support the society's *Building for Tomorrow, Creating Bonds for Life* campaign for renovations to their facility.

That includes easier access and better flow to the pets up for adoption, plus an improved veterinary care area.

"It's really important. We're committed to Bangor Humane Society and the work that they do and we've been partners with them for some time. We want to continue to be and they just work really, really hard and it feels really good to be a part of that. And they got great plans," says Bangor Savings Bank Senior VP, Suzanne Moffatt.

"We feel very fortunate and grateful that the foundation believes in our mission and believes in our animals and finding them a new home and it shows their commitment to our community and not just the people in our community but our pets," says Bangor Humane Society Executive Director, Suzan Prendergast.

They've raised $1.2 million since March putting them close to their $1.75 million goal.

