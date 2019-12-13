Chelsea Brown from the Bangor Humane Society sat down with Brian Sullivan to explain why Jack and Ty would be great additions to the home.

"They are really sweet and love attention. However, since they are senior boys they would want to remain together. They also prefer a quite home," said Brown.

Bangor Humane Society adoption fees:

Puppies 8 weeks - 6 months -$400

Puppies 7 months - 11 months - $250

Young dogs 1-5 years - $175

Mature dogs 6-10 years - $100

Older dogs 11 years & older - Manager's choice

Visit bangorhumane.org/adoption

