BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Chelsea Brown from the Bangor Humane Society sat down with Brian Sullivan to explain why Jack and Ty would be great additions to the home.
"They are really sweet and love attention. However, since they are senior boys they would want to remain together. They also prefer a quite home," said Brown.
Bangor Humane Society adoption fees:
Puppies 8 weeks - 6 months -$400
Puppies 7 months - 11 months - $250
Young dogs 1-5 years - $175
Mature dogs 6-10 years - $100
Older dogs 11 years & older - Manager's choice
Visit bangorhumane.org/adoption