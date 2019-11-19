BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Tuesday's edition of our TV5 Morning News, Chelsea Brown reintroduced us to Ranger, who is still up for adoption through the Bangor Humane Society.
"Ranger was originally from BHS and was returned due to the lifestyle not being a good match for him," said Brown.
Adoption fees.
Puppies 8 weeks - 6 months -$400
Puppies 7 months - 11 months $250
Young dogs 1-5 years $175
Mature dogs 6-10 years &100
Older dogs 11 years & older - Manager's choice
Visit bangorhumane.org/adoption