Today we meet Lucas, a six year old cat from the Bangor Humane Society.

He is cat with special needs due to diabetes. He needs insulin twice a day.

Julia Pesce from the Bangor Humane Society was a guest on our TV5 Morning News on Tuesday, and she explained what special attention Lucas would need if adopted.

We have so many sweet cats waiting for homes, so from now until the end of the month ALL CATS 1 year and older are $25 off!