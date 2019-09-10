Bangor Humane Society pet of the week

On Tuesday we met Jasmine from the Bangor Humane Society. This sweet 10 year old lady is looking for her forever home.

Jasmine was brought to The Bangor Humane society because the home environment was not a right match for her. Jasmine would love a home with no cats, she loves to play and be active which can be a bit to much for cats. We believe she would be best in a home with children who are over the age of 10 years. As for dogs she has shown to be selective with certain dogs, we would require a dog to dog visit to ensure a good match. We also do require everyone in the home to come in to meet Jasmine to ensure it is a good match.

Jasmine is a super sweet girl, who loves to play she would love a family who would take her for lots of walks and give her plenty of cuddles.

