Bangor Housing brings senior housing building proposal to planning board

Bangor Housing wants to build affordable and accessible housing for seniors.

Bangor Planning Board approved their Land Development Permit Application Tuesday night.

Bangor Housing is proposing building a two-story facility with 32 units to house folks ages 55 and up.

They have plans to build it at the corner of Davis and Ohio Streets.

Mike Myatt, Executive Director of Bangor Housing, said, "When you think about how many folks will be retirement age, it's a big deal. Those folks don't have a lot of places to go that are accessible and more important affordable for folks living on fixed incomes. Looking at that data and understanding where folks are, we had to do it. We had to do something to respond to the need."

Bangor Housing also hopes to add a solar component to the proposed building.

We're told pricing is not final yet, however they estimate it to cost around $4 million.