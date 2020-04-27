Bangor Hobby Lobby reopens after Governor deems it an essential business

Hobby Lobby in Bangor is open for business.

Governor Janet Mills determined the store to be an essential business within the meaning of her Executive Order.

We spoke with the store manager who says they opened their doors at 9:00 Monday morning.

He says he can't give any further details.

In a letter from the Governor, she lays out the standards by which Hobby Lobby can reopen.

It means only allowing a certain numbers of customers at a time like other stores across the state.

The national chain initially resisted closing locations across the country.

At the beginning of the month they made the decision to shut down but according to their website have started reopening locations where they are allowed.