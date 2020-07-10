Bangor Historical Society walking tours begin this weekend

Starting Saturday, July 11th, you can take a walk through the Queen City's history. The Bangor Historical Society is kicking off its 2020 walking tour season.

The first tour of the summer will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, starting at 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Future tours will explore the "Best of Bangor" and the Fire of 1911. Dates are scheduled into September.

New this year, special procedures are in place in accordance with CDC guidelines. Tours are limited to 15 people with face coverings required.

Guides will use a speaker system to help everyone hear while maintaining social distancing.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Email curator@bangorhistorical society.org for tickets and more information.