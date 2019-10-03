Bangor Historical Society starts spooky walking tours

Many will agree, Bangor has a bit of an eerie history. Telling the spookier side of things on their Ghostly Walking Tours has become a tradition in the city.

"You get a little bit of a walk about history and a little bit more of the paranormal and spookier happenings of Bangor's history," said Matt Bishop, Operating Manager with the Bangor Historical Society.

It all starts at the Thomas A. Hill House, not to be confused with the standpipe.

"The Hill House, depending on who you talk to, is still occupied by some people. Some people consider this house to be one of the more haunted buildings in Bangor," said Bishop.

And if it feels like someone is watching you while you're in there, you're not alone.

"They, do kind of follow you around."

A perfect, possibly paranormal spot to start the tour.

"It's a great place to begin and end the tours, and the stories we have are really interesting."

Like the cat that's been seen here.

"Nothing evil or viscious about it, but people have just seen a cat, and there hasn't been a cat here for a long time," said Bishop.

As you get out on the road and stroll through Bangor, it becomes all about celebrating the stories of the Queen City's sinister side.

"Some a little more grizzlier, some really make you think and some involving some pretty well know families of people in Bangor."

And if you're looking for something a little bit spookier, they're even offering tours here at the Mount Hope Cemetery at night.

"That you're being led into the dark around Mt. Hope Cemetery where normally everyone is there during the day. At night, it's a really different feeling, and we do have, if the weather cooperates, the tour will be on a full moon," said Bishop.

You can find a complete list of tours and dates on the Bangor Historical Society's website.