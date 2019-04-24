Bangor Historical Society hosting event at the fire museum

Wine nights are back!

The Bangor Historical Society is teaming up with the Hose 5 Fire Museum to host one Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 at the museum on State Street.

The gathering will feature Bangor firefighters giving guided tours.

You can also see memorabilia and a history of the Bangor Fire Department...including the great fire of 1911.

"The historical society will have beverages and light snacks, people can grab a glass of wine and tour the fire house, upstairs and downstairs as well as the three old fire engines we have here."

The historical society uses these events for membership drives.

For more information, you can visit Bangor Historical Society dot org.