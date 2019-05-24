Bangor Historical Society adds new technology

The Bangor Historical Society has added some new technology that will allow visitors to see more artifacts on display.

Thursday, at a members reception, they debuted their new online collection and five interactive tablets.

These advances offer visitors access to artifacts such as those deemed too fragile to display.

Another goal of this addition was to increase their audience.

"By putting a portion of the collection online, those who might not be able to visit Bangor, either those who have moved away, or geographically, or physically unable to, they can still be a big part of our history and what we do here" said Executive Director of Bangor Historical Society, Michael Melochick.

Funding for the project was made possible through a Community Access Grant through the Maine Community Foundation.