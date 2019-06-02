Bangor Historical Society offers historic walking tours

Mount Hope Cemetery Mini Tour (Self-Guided): Want to learn more about America's second oldest garden cemetery? Their guided walking tours provide the most in-depth information but if you're looking to explore on your own.

Devil's Half Acre Walking Tour: Led by the city's most notorious Madame, Fan Jones, this tour shines a light on Bangor's wicked side and tells the tales of the people who are just as much a part of the city's history as those who lived in the majestic homes on Broadway. This tour meets at the Bangor Historical Society/Thomas A. Hill House, 159 Union Street, Bangor.

Great Fire of 1911 Walking Tour: In April, 1911 a spark in a riverside hay shed ignited a fire that devastated much of Bangor's downtown and threatened many of her neighborhoods. Join us as we follow the flames' path and learn which structures survived and how Bangor and her people recovered from the devastation.This tour meets at the Bangor Historical Society/Thomas A. Hill House, 159 Union Street, Bangor. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information please call 207-942-1900.

Best of Bangor Walking Tour: The Best of Bangor tells the stories of our first settlers, the greatest disaster in U.S. Naval History (until Pearl Harbor), the British Occupation during the War of 1812, the Great Fire of 1911 and so much more. This tour meets at the Bangor Historical Society/Thomas A. Hill House, 159 Union Street, Bangor. Tickets are $10 per person.

Soldiers at Rest Walking Tour: Soldiers at Rest walks the grounds of Bangor's Mount Hope Cemetery is focused on the stories of some of the hundreds of Maine men, many from the Bangor Region, who fought in America's Civil War. This tour meets near the Superintendent's Office at Mount Hope Cemetery. Tickets are $10.

For a full schedule visit: https://www.bangorhistoricalsociety.org/.