Bangor High School to hold graduation on Sunday

If you'll be in the area of Broadway in Bangor near the high school Sunday, take note there will be more traffic due to the school's graduation ceremony.

The class of 2020's event will take place at the high school beginning at 1pm, but they'll start to gather around noon.

Students and their families will be in vehicles.

Each graduate will be allowed to leave the car to approach a stage to receive their diploma.

The event will be livestreamed for families who can't attend due to pandemic related restrictions.

Zone Radio will also provide a live radio broadcast.

Details can be found on the school's website.

