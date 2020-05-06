Bangor High School to graduate on originally scheduled date, in a creative way

Bangor High School's graduation will be held on its originally scheduled date but will take place by way of a vehicle procession.

The Class of 2020 will graduate on June 14th at 4pm.

The ceremony will involve families gathering in their own vehicles and proceeding toward a podium on the school's campus.

That's where the graduate will be allowed to get out of their car and proceed to the stage for their diploma.

The entire event will be livestreamed by video and on Zone Radio.

