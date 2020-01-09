Bangor High School student named top scholar in prestigious national competition.

A Bangor High School student has been named a top scholar in a prestigious national math and science competition.

Amara Ifeji is one of 300 high school seniors recognized by the Society for Science and the Public.

She's a winner of their Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Each year they award scholarships to the 300 students and their schools.

Amara and Bangor High School will each get $2,000.

She told us about her winning project.

She says she designed a cost-effective, natural, and environmentally non-intrusive filter from plants and fungi to remove heavy metal contaminants from water.

Bangor High School Senior, Amara Ifeji, said, "I actually had 200 of my plants that I was growing, they all died over winter break. It was a huge setback, but research is not one straight path. There's going to be hiccups and bumps in the road. But one just has to persist in order to find success and find the solutions to the problems they're trying to remedy."

We've talked to Amara winning academic competitions in the past.

The scholars are picked from nearly 2,000 applications from more than 650 schools around the U.S. and other countries.

Amara will find out at the end of this month if she's one of 40 finalists chosen to compete in D.C. in March.