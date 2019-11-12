Bangor High School student expelled for bringing firearm to school

A Bangor High School student who police say brought a stolen handgun to school on Halloween has been expelled.

School officials searched the student's belongings when it was suspected that student may have been using marijuana.

When the gun was found, the school resource officer acted quickly to remove the student from campus.

The student was charged with stealing the gun, having it on school property, as well as motor vehicle burglary.

During a recent hearing with school administrators, the student was expelled for disorderly disobedience and disorderly conduct.