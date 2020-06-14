Bangor High School class of 2020 graduation

Bangor High School held their graduation ceremony today for the class of 20-20.

Due to covid-19 things looked a little different

Instead of walking on graduation day...students were driven by their parents to recieve their diploma.

A stage was built in front of the high school.

But both the studets and faculty agreed they were happy to be able to celebrate graduation together.

Ijeoma Obi, a member of the class of 2020 said, "this is four years that I've been working hard, waking up day and night to study, and it's finally happening. I'm getting my diploma and I couldn't be any happier."

Paul Butler, the principal of Bangor High School said, "so it's a beautiful day and we're gonna do a good job with the kids. I know they appreciate it, we've been in touch with them and there is a wave of appreciation around what we're building towards today and we're really looking forward to pulling it off."

The ceremony was also on live stream for family members who couldn't make it.