Bangor High School recognizes graduating class of 2020 with unique idea

Bangor High School teachers and faculty with the help of Project Graduation went above and beyond to show their seniors how special they are.

Cyr buses took off from Bangor High School with eager staff inside.

They dropped off lawn signs. They are personalized for each and every BHS Senior.

The signs were delivered right to student homes.

Project Graduation came up with the idea to recognize and celebrate the graduating class of 2020.

"This year more thought and effort has gone into I think some of this planning than it ever has before. Just trying to find a way to make it personal for these kids," said Beth Grant, Chairperson, Project Graduation.

"We are with you and we hope you are with us. We are going to do everything we can to make the last portion of your time in school special," Paul Butler, BHS Principal said.

"To have this opportunity to come back around and show that there's still a connection. Show that there's still care. It matters a lot to them," Wayne Harvey, father of a BHS senior said.

Parents also helped put up the nearly 300 signs.