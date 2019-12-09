Bangor Goodwill to close for renovations

2020 is going to be a good year for the Bangor Goodwill store.

The store on Stillwater Avenue is getting a major makeover.

It will close on Christmas Eve and will reopen on February 1st.

Employees will either help with the work or temporarily work at another store while they renovations are being done.

"This year they finally decided they were going to go and do it. Just excited about what this will do for our customers. We'll going to have a whole new look. When we have the grand opening we'll have a lot of new stuff to pick from," said Pamela Bell, the store manager.

An office for workforce services will also be added at the Stillwater location.