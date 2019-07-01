Bangor Fourth of July Events

Mike Fern the President of The Greater Bangor 4th of July Corporation and Kate Rush the Director of Communications of Bangor Savings were in to talk about the upcoming 4th of July celebration in Bangor.

The day will start off with the Pancake Breakfast.

The breakfast is open to the public.

The hours are 7 am to 10 am at the Brewer Auditorium. The auditorium is located at 318 Wilson St. right next to the public pool.

The cost for the breakfast is $6 for Adults and only $3 for children!.

After breakfast the parade starts at 11 am.

On the waterfront the concert by The Stone Doctors starts at 6pm. There is a suggested donation is $5. All the proceeds are going to benefit the Easter Maine Medical Center Foundation.

To cap it all off of course is the the fireworks show at 9:30 pm.

If you would like more information or a schedule of events you can visit bangoronthefourth.com.