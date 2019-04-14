Folks get ready for spring at annual garden show

Sunday was National Gardening Day.

Hundreds celebrated by attending the final day of the Bangor Flower and Garden Show.

For decades this show has been a local favorite for Mainers.

There was plenty to see at this years show, including eight landscape exhibits.

Organizers say now is the time to start thinking about outdoor landscape.

"It's spring time. People are getting deep into their gardens. They're going to get their hands dirty. They want to plan their bulbs. They want to plan their seeds. They're looking for a beautiful flower garden this summer. They're looking for a gorgeous garden mid summer. Now's the time to start planting. Now is the time to do things in your yard. We're still a little wet though but in a couple more weeks people are going to really be digging in deep," said show promoter, Dean Appleman.

For more information on future shows visit: http://www.homeshows.com/bangor_flower_show.html.