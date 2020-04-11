Bangor Floral spreading smiles through balloons

"Hey, can I tie this to your porch?"

You may have seen Guy Ortega walking around your neighborhood tying balloons to mailboxes and front porches the past few weekends.

"Yup, I was just dropping off a balloon for you."

Guy is part of Bangor Floral and they have made it their mission to make people smile during these tough times.

Joseph Langlois, owner of Bangor Floral says, "A lot of people are feeling shut-in, a lot of people are feeling isolated. It's just something to bring sunshine out to the community and let people know we are in it together."

Guy says, "It's just picking different houses and seeing those faces in some of the windows and just know you had something to do to make them smile."

Each weekend they blow up nearly 40 balloons and pick random houses to pass them out too for free.

"Hi hi, how are you today? I love your artwork."

Joseph says, "We spray the balloons down with Lysol, we spray the stings down with Lysol, the driver has gloves on to make sure there is no contact."

"You know what we don't have? We don't have a blue heart yet."

Guy says it's the kids that seem to smile the most.

"That was very nice. Look he gave Zara a heart balloon."

"He goes my friend Zara lives across the street. He goes you gave her a heart, she has a big heart."

Guy doesn't expect anything from people but once in a while, he is taken by surprise.

"It's just something real quick but he was like hurry mom hurry! Oh, thank you so much. You made our day."

Guy says, "Make people smile because you know what, we don't know what anybody in this neighborhood is even feeling or thinking or maybe they feel so alone."

Joseph says, "The community has served Bangor Floral for 95 years and I just want to give back to the community that has given so much to me."

If you didn't get chosen this weekend don't worry, Guy will be out again.

"Have a great day, stay safe."