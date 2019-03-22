Bangor Fire's 7th Annual Chili & Chowder Cook Off a hit

What better way to spend a rainy and cold night then with a nice warm bowl of chili, or for that matter chowder....

How about 43 bowls!

The 7th Annual Chili and Chowder Cook Off to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association was Friday evening at Hollywood Casino in Bangor.

There were 43 entrants for the professional and amateur chili and chowder competitions..

Around 300 people showed up to sample the goods.

Hosted by the Bangor Fire Department - it's become an event that really shows the community coming together...

"I appreciate all the business owners that I can just send a message to and say - hey, it's chili chowder time here's the date," said Bangor Fire's Andy Emery. "They are like, we are in. That makes it easier on us. Knowing that they are coming back. We were still scrambling about a week ago, but it all comes together."

The goal was to raise 5 thousand dollars through the evening..

Be sure to keep an eye out for the firefighters this concert season as they look for donations out side the show with the Fill the Boot campaign.