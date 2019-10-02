Bangor Firefighters publish 20th Anniversary calendar in hopes of sparking donations

Hot off the presses, it's this year's Bangor Firefighter Calendar.

It's the 20th Anniversary edition with each month featuring a local firefighter.

They aren't just blowing smoke.

All proceeds go toward the Hose 5 Fire Museum on State Street.

Firefighter and Paramedic Nate Snyder says, "It was a community fire department back when there actually was a community fire department. There's a lot of history involved in it, and people can schedule tours and come through and see it. We have open houses where they can actually see the history of Bangor and how it progressed throughout the years. It's very interesting to walk through and see the old time stuff."

Funds raised in the past have helped keep the space looking fresh and also assisted with general upkeep.

Money is getting low in the fund, so they wanted to heat up folks desire to donate.

What better way than with their traditional calendar.

You can purchase the calendar around at local businesses, online and at the department.

They will be hosting an open house this Saturday from 10 to 1 with special activities, a poster contest, a bicycle raffle and more.