Bangor Firefighters preparing to print annual calendar

The Bangor Fire Department is getting ready to print a hot-selling item its annual calendar.

This is the 20th-anniversary for it.

The firefighters tell us they're trying to make this one the best one yet.

They gathered today to do photoshoots.

All proceeds go towards the Hose 5 Fire Museum on State Street.

It's open to the public and houses the history of Bangor's Fire Department.

"It was an important station to the community throughout the years. We do have pancake breakfasts, open houses, we do a lot for the community within that center itself and so it is important to maintain it. We did put a new roof on it, we put a new boiler in it so the cost to maintain it, the cost to keep it up, are directly impacted and funded by this."

Keep your eyes open for the new calendar which will be available at stores throughout the community in the coming weeks.

