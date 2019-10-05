Bangor Fire Department hosts open house

The Bangor Fire Department hosted their annual open house for Fire Prevention month today…

All three fire stations opened their doors as visitors had the chance to join the Bangor Fire Department as junior Firefighters.

Special activities were held at each station.

The hope was to educate kids about the danger of fire and how to stay safe.

"This is one day prior to the start of National Fire Prevention Week and it just seemed like it worked well in our schedules for this year and thought we'd need to have everybody come and see things," says Tom Higgins, the BFD Chief.

Kids of all ages were encouraged to attend.

