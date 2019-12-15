Bangor Fire Department helps out kids in need this holiday season

Members of the Bangor Fire Department hit the stores Sunday to do some holiday shopping for some families in need.

They began their shopping spree at the Briar Patch in downtown Bangor.

They were there picking out everything from toys to books.

Each year, they get donations from the firefighter unions.

They then use those funds to buy gifts for Toys for Tots.

"We're in touch with them throughout the year,” said Jared Bowden of Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772. “We kind of do our shopping last minute so that we can fill any needs that they may have. It depends on the year where things are -sometimes it's teens and sometimes it's younger kids. But, they always like having us bump up where they might be light."

They spent around $1,500 Sunday.

All gifts will be dropped off at the Toys for Tots location in Bangor.