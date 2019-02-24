Bangor Fire Department gearing up for local cook off

It's that time of year where competitive cooking spirits come together and face-off for a good cause.

The Bangor Fire Department's 7th Annual Chili and Chowder Cook Off is being held on March 22nd.

Jared Willey and Jared Bowden stopped by the TV studio Sunday to give us an inside taste of the event.

The Bangor Fire Department's 7th Annual Chili and Chowder Cook Off is on Friday, March 22 at Hollywood Casino in Lancaster Room 500.

Admission is 10 dollars.

For ore information about the event you can email mda@iaff772.org.