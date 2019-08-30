Bangor Fire Department conducts hazmat training

The Bangor Fire Department took part in hazardous material training on Friday.

That included putting on, washing, and taking off a hazmat suit.

Firefighters also learned how to properly monitor and contain suspicious chemicals.

The fire department does this training once a year so firefighters can stay informed on how to keep the public and themselves safe.

"Every incident starts with fire departments and first responders. So we're making sure that they are ready to protect lives in the community and minimize the spills and certainly start off responding to incidents to make it easier for the hazmat team to finish up later on," said Scott Luciano, the President of Specialty Response Solutions.

The fire department wants you to know if you are exposed to any hazardous materials, call 911 and evacuate the area immediately.

