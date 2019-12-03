Bangor Fire Department asking the public to help clear neighborhood hydrants

The Bangor Fire Department is calling out for help concerning hydrants.

They'd like you top help shovel the snow around your neighborhood hydrant.

After major storms, it can take the city several days to clear hydrants, leaving neighborhoods vulnerable in case of emergencies.

Fire officials say having immediate access to a hydrant can make a huge difference.

"In a fire event, speed is everything. And if we have to take extra time to shovel out the hydrant, to find the hydrants, that just delays us getting water on the fire and can definitely lead to a bad outcome," said Greg Hodge, the Bangor Assistance Fire Chief.

To allow complete access to the hydrant, they recommend shoveling three feet in each direction.