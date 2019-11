This Sunday marks the last day the Bangor's Farmers Market will be held outside at Abbot Square.

It will move indoors for the colder months.

Markets will still be held on the 1st and 3rd Sundays of each month, but at a different cold weather location than years past.

From December through April the market will be at 50 Cleveland Street off Texas Avenue, near the UMaine Augusta Bangor campus.

Look for the red and white water tower.

Vendors will be there from 11 to 1.