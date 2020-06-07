Bangor Farmer's Market taking special precautions

The Bangor Farmer's Market is taking special precautions in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In order to ensure the safety of customers, the market has introduced new policies including the recommendation of masks for vendors and shoppers, markers set up to properly space out the lines, and requiring vendors to handle all food.

Some vendors have even begun taking online pre-orders.

The market hopes that these policies will enable them to keep providing for the community in a tough time.

"It's great that we can still have the market's operating, because people still need to eat, regardless of what is happening in the world, so we just want to continue being there for the community and everyone who comes to support us."

To learn more and see which vendors are pre-ordering, you can visit the market's website at bangorfarmersmarket.org.