Bangor Farmer's Market kicks off opening day

The Bangor Farmer's Market is back open for the season...

Folks kicked off the 2019 season Sunday in the Abbot Square parking lot.

Shoppers can find seasonal greens, veggies, meats and much more every Sunday from 11 to 1.

With even more vendors this year, there is something for everyone.

"As a shopper, you are supporting a whole bunch of local businesses that are here in the area. We are all employing people in the area, we are taking care of land in the area, so it's important to come out and support us because we are here and we have great products. "

The Farmer's Market will be open in the Abbot Square parking lot until Thanksgiving.