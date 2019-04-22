Bangor FD hoping for grant to build new training facility

Officials with the Bangor Fire Department hope to build a new training facility...

Monday night the Bangor City Council voted to allow the department to apply for a half a million dollars in grant funding that would pay for a new building.

Bangor's Chief says that the current training facility was built in 1988 and has been used by hundreds of firefighters from departments across the region, but it's time for an upgrade.

"Just the building is at the end of its useful life," said Chief Tom Higgins. "New building will be built by an NFPA standard. It will meet a lot more safety criteria. We'll be able to control the fires better. We will be able to control the smoke better and give different opportunities and different types of fires for our firefighters to go in."

This grant money doesn't have to be matched and would fully pay for the new building.

The chief says they should know by July if the get it.