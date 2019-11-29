Bangor FD hits the streets on Black Friday to 'Fill the Boot'

While many folks are out finding great deals this Black Friday, Bangor firefighters are out in full-force near the mall asking folks to help them 'Fill the Boot.'

They're at the intersection of Hogan Road and Bangor Mall Boulevard.

They're there raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy of Maine.

They're hoping to raise $13,000 to help kids with neuromuscular diseases.

"The IAFF has partnered with the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the last 65 years,” said Bangor Firefighter, Jared Bowden. “In that time, internationally, we've raised over $600 million. Last year, that helped bring seven new drugs to market to help fight not only Muscular Dystrophy but, Spina bifida, ALS, and several other neuromuscular diseases. It's been our charity of choice for that period of time. It's really easy to do it and come out on cold day like this when you meet the kids who these funds directly help."

They’ll be out there until 2 p.m. Friday.

If you can't make it out, they'll be holding a Jingle Bell Ball at the Anah Shrine in Bangor on Friday, December 13th.

To get tickets to that event visit: https://one.bidpal.net/jinglebellball/welcome.