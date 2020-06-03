Bangor FCU teaming up to help fight hunger

Brewer Federal Credit Union has joined the fight to end hunger.

They are teaming up with other local credit unions to take part in the Maine Credit Union’s Campaign for Ending Hunger.

Since 1990 the campaign has raised more than 9.4 million dollars.

Normally they hold fundraising events but because of COVID-19 they are asking members to donate online.

Dave DeFroscia said, “Our technology partner, Synergent that works with the credit unions in the state of Maine has started things off with a $100,000 donation to Good Shepherd. They are hoping that will encourage credit unions and their members to match that or even exceed it.”

25 percent of donations will go to Good Shepherd Food Bank, the rest will go back into each credit union's community.

To donate you can visit campaign for ending hunger.org.