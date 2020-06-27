Bangor Drive-in hosts virtual concert Saturday night

Since in person concerts aren't possible, the Bangor drive-in is going virtual.

The theater will be airing a Garth Brooks concert Saturday night.

Filmed exclusively for drive-in audiences.

The drive in says this is the first virtual concert they have hosted and they are excited to see how it goes.

"We thought this may be a chance for us to step up a little bit and help people. This is not a live concert and we don't want anybody to think that, but it has been created by the artist, tonight is Garth Brooks, specifically for this night for this event. It is nothing that's already been taped, it's not a YouTube video from the past, this is cool! It's going to be Garth creating this for people across the country in drive-ins," said Scott Warren, General Manager.

Ownership is hoping to do more virtual concerts in the near future.

