Bangor Community Theatre 'Remembers Mama.'

Irene Dennis who plays Mama and Director Tracy Green were special guests during our TV5 Morning News to talk about an upcoming production at the Bangor Community Theatre entitled 'I Remember Mama.'

Dennis says they will use creative means to ensure the play comes alive for the audience.

"This is Uncle Elizabeth, he is in our play which calls for a live cat, but we didn't think we could quite pulled it off so we decided to go with a realistic looking puppet," said Dennis.

She said the play is a wonderful family story which should keep everyone thoroughly engaged throughout.

For tickets and more information visit www.brownpapertickets.com

