The Bangor Community Theatre will be screening another show for the local community.

'Moon Over Buffalo' will open on Friday, November 15 @Bangor Community Theatre

Director Irene Dennis, was a special guest during TV5 Morning News on Thursday, along with Marty Kelley who plays Charlotte in the production.

Tickets: $12 for adults, $ 10 for seniors, students and veterans.

Children 12 & under - $5.

Visit brownpapertickets.com for more information.