Bangor Comic and Toy Con wraps up

Sunday was the last day to attend Bangor Comic and Toy Con.

This years convention featured more than a hundred vendors selling games, toys, books, and art.

Joey Fatone, formerly of *Nsync, and actor Cooper Andrews from The Walking Dead were among several celebrities visiting the city to meet fans and sign autographs.

We asked organizers about their expectations and fulfillments as the end of this year's event winds down.

“It's been amazing. It's definitely the best year so far,” said co-organizer Jay Cochran. “Every year it has grown and gotten better and this year was no exception. It's definitely grown. Honestly, I feel accomplished. I'm very optimistic about it, and I'm already thinking about next year.”