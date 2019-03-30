Comic and Toy Con returning to Bangor

The Bangor Comic and Toy Con returns April 5th through the 7th for a weekend of fun.

There will be gaming, cosplay, films, vendors, artists, comic creators, writers, wrestling, music and more.

Some of this year's guests include musician Joey Fatone, actress, Sherilyn Fenn, actor Harry Goz, and many more.

The event is at the Cross Insurance Center.

General Admission Hours:

Friday 5:00p – 11:30p

Saturday 10:00a – 7:00p

Sunday 10:00a – 5:00p

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com/cicbangor, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or at the Trusted Choice Box Office at the Cross Insurance Center.

For more information visit: https://www.bangorcomiccon.net/?fbclid=IwAR1I6-OTU5yX9YPd6b8MrJvU_bjYrUPwPH2xM-pAcnZtDSHjL3WOXJf5Opk.

