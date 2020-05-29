Bangor City Hall reopening to in-person services June 1

Starting on Monday, June 1st, Bangor City Hall is reopening for select in-person services.

Access to the City Clerk and Code Enforcement offices will be available during normal business hours Monday through Friday. All other departments will operate by appointment only.

City Hall is requiring visitors to maintain social distance and follow a new, one-way traffic pattern on the first floor. Face coverings are encouraged but not required. People are asked to come by themselves if possible.

As WABI TV5 reported earlier this week, the Treasury Department will still operate at the southwest entrance of The Cross Insurance Center off of Buck Street for the time being.