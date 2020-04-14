Bangor City Forest among hardest hit by recent storms

Outages weren't the only concern after both storms in the past week.

Trees and branches litter roadways, parks, and walking paths.

Bangor's City Forest is one of the hardest hit areas.

Bangor Parks and Rec has been busy cutting and clearing hazards to those walking the trails.

The trails can be hard to pass at times but are noticeably improving.

The city asks if you are out on the trails to use caution and follow directions on posted signs.

Parks and Rec understands the stress of social distancing and that the area is one of the favorite outdoor spots in Bangor.

They are working diligently to get all of the trails reopened.

“Folks want to get outside. It is springtime. You know the weather is starting to change, and these are one of the opportunities and amenities that people can use locally to try and get out and enjoy the fresh air and enjoy the sunshine and enjoy the springtime weather. So, certainly our crews are trying to do the best they can and as quickly as they can to try and get those facilities opened back up," said Tracy Willette, Director of the Bangor Parks and Rec.

Bangor Parks and Rec adds it will be a little while before they can get all the trails in City Forest opened back up.

If you are on the trails and see a hazard, like a broken tree or limb, they encourage you to reach out.

You can call them at 992-4500.