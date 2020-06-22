City Council in Bangor votes to pass the school budget

Bangor City Councilors voted to pass the school budget on Monday night.

It's set at $49.8 million.

Superintendent Betsy Webb said it allows more teachers, ed techs as well as occupational therapists.

It comes with a less than one percent increase on local residents.

Last year's budget was $46.5 million.

Webb says the process has really been a team effort.

"This budget will still provide a high-quality education that Bangor students deserve. We work so closely with city administration and leadership and in my opinion that benefits the residents, the students, and the employees in the city of Bangor.," Dr. Betsy Webb, Bangor Superintendent of Schools, said.

"Seeing what all the educators and all the staff have done to pitch in to make sure our students and our children are safe and still receiving an education is pretty incredible considering the time you had to figure it out," Councilor Sarah Nichols, said.

In the school budget, Webb says there's room for a licensed clinical social worker and a communications director as well.

In 2019, residents elected to stop putting the budget to a vote of the people and let city councilors have the final say.