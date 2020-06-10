Bangor City Councilors discuss providing body cams for Bangor police officers

More talk from Bangor City Councilors about whether to provide Bangor police officers with body cameras.

They're considering adding the estimated $300,000 expense to the budget.

The funds could come from the Unassigned Balance Fund.

During a discussion at a budget workshop meeting Wednesday night, it appeared most councilors are on board with the idea of having body cams.

However, some say having the equipment is not enough.

They say there must also be resources, maybe social workers added to police departments, and training.

According to some studies, cameras alone have not been very effective which is where the training and policies come in. I understand the money is important, but at the same time when people's lives, people don't feel safe, that is something that needs to be talked about," Councilor Angela Okafor, said.

"Black people, brown people, indigenous people, and low-income people are making the decisions about how the training is happening, who is giving those trainings, and are consulted every step of the way and taking the lead when it comes with those processes because we know what needs to happen in the community due to our lived experience," Ambureen with the organization Racial Equity and Justice added.

Bangor City Council Chair Clare Davitt said Racial Equity and Justice made a proposal to the city to create an advisory committee.

It would bring leaders of color to the city government's decision-making table.

Bangor councilors will continue their discussion on body cams next Wednesday.