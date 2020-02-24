Bangor City Council supports Equal Rights Amendment

Bangor City Councilors showed support for the Equal Rights amendment at their meeting Monday night.

Councilor Sarah Nichols says they're the first council in the state to pass a resolve on this matter.

In simpler terms, what that means is they're sending a statement to the State House urging lawmakers to pass the ERA.

If the Equal Rights Amendment is added to Maine’s constitution, it would prohibit discrimination based on the sex of an individual.

Nichols says in Bangor City Council’s resolve it includes all genders - not just men and women.

"It affects residents in Bangor. It affects everywhere. It affects me. It's nice, it's not just nice but it's important that we as a state and city enforce those values, Councilor Sarah Nichols said.

Nichols hopes lawmakers will consider the resolve.

If the legislature approves a statewide ERA, voters would have the chance in November to weigh in.